Pokemon Drops Special Collab With Hatsune Miku, The Promised Neverland

Pokemon is staying busy. As one of the top-grossing franchises in the world, the brand has tons on its plate. From video games to TV series and more, the Pokemon calendar is never empty. One of its most recent projects brought Pokemon in step with Hatsune Miku, and the collaboration's most recent update nabbed the attention of The Promised Neverland's artist.

The whole thing came to light at Pokemon: Project Voltage released some new artwork, and the collab made fans double take. After all, the latest art drop featured work by Posuka Demizu, the artist behind The Promised Neverland. As you can see below, the manga artist inked "Many Signs" for the collaboration, and the art is giving Made in Abyss vibes.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

After all, we can see Hatsune Miku with Kagamine Len, another vocaloid star, as they prepare to explore a busy cave. There are lots of Pokemon crowding the area though there are at least no Zubats in sight. So you know, small mercies.

This latest Pokemon: Project Voltage artwork is one of the first to rope in a big manga artist. In the past, the collab has tapped artists like Kiya Michi, Sie Nanahara, and Naoki Saito for tributes. So as this collection moves forward, there may be other manga tie-ins lying in wait.

Now, the only thing Pokemon needs to do get Hatsune Miku in on its card game. There is no denying how massive the Pokemon TCG has become, and Hatsune Miku would make for a fun promo set. These days, the vocaloid is pretty busy with another big TCG series. Last month, reports confirmed Magic: The Gathering is releasing a Secret Lairs set featuring the vocaloid. So once that deal is done, let's cross our fingers Hatsune Miku gives the Pokemon TCG a shot.

