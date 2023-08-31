New Rugrats Game Announced

A new Rugrats video game has been announced. Unfortunately, it is not a sequel to one of the best PS1 games ever made: Rugrats: Search for Reptar. Rather, this new game is a puzzle-platformer that pays homage to the NES era. Dubbed Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, the game is set to release sometime next year via PC and "consoles." What consoles specifically, has not been conveyed. PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are likely locks, but Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One could very well be up in the air. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate. While we don't have precise information about platforms though, we do have a debut trailer.

As for who is making the game, it's not the usual suspects. THQ has been involved with Rugrats games in the past, but is not involved here nor is GameMill Entertainment, a publisher who releases a wide range of licensed games, including some involving Nickelodeon. Rather the game is being brought to market by The MIX Games and Wallride.

"A baby-fresh take on retro-inspired gameplay-featuring a unique cooperative design, where kids and parents need to stick together to win! A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do," reads an official description o the game. "Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they're in a video game of their own! Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure!"

KEY FEATURES: