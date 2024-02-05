Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Gets Release Window, Free Demo Announced

It's been several months since last we heard any new details about Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, but a whole bunch of new information was revealed this morning. After previously announcing that the game would be released on "PC and consoles," we now have exact platforms. Adventures in Gameland is officially coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. A specific release date has not been announced, but Adventures in Gameland will be made available sometime in March, and a free demo is coming to Steam Next Fest. Steam Next Fest is an event where hundreds of demos of indie games can be played. The event will begin today, and will last through February 12th.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland NES Version

In Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, players will be able to switch between a modern HD art style and an 8-bit style faithful to the NES era. Retro fans will also be able to purchase a version of the game for the original NES console, which will be sold through Limited Run Games. It might sound unusual for a new game to get a release on such an old system, but Limited Run Games has a history of doing just that; the company recently announced a version of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution that will be made available for the Game Boy Advance.

A lot of Rugrats video games were released for various platforms at the height of the show's popularity, including multiple options on the original PlayStation, N64, and Game Boy Color. Despite this, a game based on the show never did appear on the NES. More than 30 years after the show's debut on Nickelodeon, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will finally bring the babies to the Nintendo Entertainment System. At this time, it's unclear if the game will also get a physical release for Switch, PS4, and Xbox, but it seems like a strong possibility.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Gameplay Details

In Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, players will be able to play as iconic characters from the Nickelodeon series: Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil. Each baby has their own strengths and weaknesses; Phil has the greatest ability to lift objects but a poor jump, and Chuckie has the highest jump but the worst lift. Tommy and Lil are more balanced, with Tommy having a slight edge in jumping and Lil being a little better at lifting.

Adventures in Gameland will see the babies exploring six different locations using their imaginations. The fridge becomes an Ice Cream Factory, the attic becomes a Haunted House, and the sandbox transforms into the Night Oasis. On their journey, Tommy and the gang will encounter a number of other familiar faces from the series, including Spike, Cynthia, and Mr. Boppo.

