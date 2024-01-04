Ren & Stimpy Reboot Drops New Update on Fans

Bringing back animated series to the modern era has been a hot ticket item recently, with series such as Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Powerpuff Girls, and many others often brought back almost decades following their debuts. Now, it seems as though Nickelodeon's surreal duo, Ren & Stimpy, are set to receive their own animated reboot as a big update has found its way online. First premiering as one of the original "Nicktoons", the series would oftentimes be as dark as it was hilarious.

Ren & Stimpy first arrived on Nickelodeon in 1991, garnering five seasons and over fifty episodes to follow along with the crude protagonists. Following the series original end, the canine and feline were rebooted thanks to 2003's Ren And Stimpy: Adult Cartoon Party. This iteration offered a far more mature take on Stimpy and Ren, but failed to catch an audience that would see it live past its initial season on Spike TV. While a release date has yet to be revealed on the upcoming Ren & Stimpy reboot, it seems that the series has already done some voice recording for the animated characters' return.

Ren & Stimpy's Return

Voice Actor Eric Bauza wished the current voice of Ren and Stimpy, Billy West, congratulations on the upcoming reboot, excited to see West return to the role. West has made quite a name for himself over the years when it comes to the world of animation. Playing major roles in series such as Futurama, Disenchantment, and Looney Tunes, West has shown his skills more than a few times during his career.

Thanks Eric!! I put my heart and soul

into it… those poor microphones. — Billy West (@TheBillyWest) January 2, 2024

If this is your first time learning of the animated canine and feline, the official synopsis for Ren & Stimpy reads as such, "Meet the twisted twosome, Ren and Stimpy! This ornery asthma-hound chihuahua and his trusting feline sidekick are a mismatch made in animation heaven. Ren Hoëk is scrawny, temperamental, passionate and headstrong. Stimpy is loyal, brave and gullible. The only things this unlikely pair has in common are a life-long friendship and an incredible knack for getting into trouble."

Which Nick Toons do you think need to receive their own rebooted series? Do you think this new take on Ren and Stimpy can live up to their original Nickelodeon series from the '90s? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Nickelodeon.