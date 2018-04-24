This Fortnite ‘We Will Rock You’ Trailer is Epic

This Fortnite fan-made trailer — dubbed ‘Where We Droppin’?’ and set to the tune of We Will Rock You by Queen — is not only the greatest thing you will behold this weekend, but a great hype-trailer to play every time before hopping onto the battle-royale shooter.

Some might even go as far to say that it’s on par with some of the official trailers made by Epic Games itself, but maybe that’s just the spell of We Will Rock You talking.

Normally fan-made trailers wear their roots on their sleeves, aka the cinematic work is normally not quite up to professional snuff. However, this trailer from Skrubski looks straight out of a TV promotional campaign. Seriously, if Epic Games dropped this, I wouldn’t even blink, it’s that good.

There’s oodles of representative, but epic, gameplay, dramatic moments, and even the best ending to a trailer ever (John Wick playing guitar on top of a mountain).

Please hire this person Epic Games.

For those wondering how it was created, it was with the game’s newly-added Replay Feature, which has already given us an awesome documentary and Fortnite-versions of the intros from The Walking Dead and The Office.

Here’s an overview of the feature, for those of you who may not know much about it:

Replay System

Save your matches and watch them from any angle!

Speed up or slow down the action.

Help tell your story better with player outlines and name plates.

Several Camera Modes to choose from: Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes; Off, Auto, Lazy. Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame. Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player. Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island. Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay. Adjust cinematic camera settings Exposure Aperture Focal Length Focus Distance



Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also currently slated to come to Android devices sometime later this year.

It’s worth noting the game’s Replay Feature is currently limited to PC and consoles, and thus unavailable to iOS players.