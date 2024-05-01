Mortal Kombat 1 Players Think a Homelander Reveal Is Coming Soon

Mortal Kombat is headed to another convention very soon, and if the Mortal Kombat 1 community's guesses are correct, that may mean that we're getting our first real look at the Homelander DLC, too. The current lineup for the upcoming CCXP Mexico event taking place this weekend has Ed Boon attending as a speaker during a panel focused on celebrating the Mortal Kombat community. NetherRealm and Warner Bros. have a history of putting out Mortal Kombat 1 showcases during events like these without many teases beforehand, and considering how we just got a Homelander teaser recently, things are looking good for the Mortal Kombat community at CCXP Mexico.

Boon's appearance at CCXP Mexico is scheduled to take place on May 5th during the "Mortal Kombat: Celebremos a la Comunidad" event meant to be a community celebration with no other specifics offered at this time. Quite the innocuous title for such an event with no Homelander teases evident, but something similar happened months ago when people expected an Omni-Man trailer to drop at New York Comic-Con with those expectations fulfilled soon after when it did indeed happen, so there's precedent for another surprise trailer.

These trailers for Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters like Homelander typically show off a bit of combat and one of two of the Fatalities the fighters use. The Fatalities are typically the most exciting part for Mortal Kombat players, but in this case, something else might steal the spotlight if we do get a Homelander teaser this weekend. Anthony Starr plays Homelander in The Boys with the actor and his voice becoming synonymous with the character, but so far, it's not yet been confirmed whether or not Starr will be voicing Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1.

Starr's own comments have led people to believe he's not voicing Homelander in the game with the actor responding to those questions by telling people to go play Call of Duty wherein he did voice Homelander. The most recent teaser featuring the pre-fight banner that takes place before a Mortal Kombat 1 fight conspicuously omitted Homelander's voicelines to keep players in suspense.

Speaking of Starr, it's worth pointing out that he's also appearing at CCXP Mexico on the same day as Boon's panel just two hours prior to the Mortal Kombat celebration. Again, we don't yet know if he's voicing Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1, so the fact that he and Boon will be there on the same day as a Mortal Kombat event may just be a cruel coincidence, but all this is enough to have Mortal Kombat fans keeping an eye on May 5th.

The CCXP Mexico panel for Mortal Kombat doesn't appear to be streamable, but we'll likely see the Homelander trailer soon after it goes live there if it does actually drop then.