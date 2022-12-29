Video Game Release Dates 2023 Calendar
While 2022 proved to be a very good year for the video game industry, a whole lot of highly-anticipated titles got delayed into 2023. Some of the biggest franchises in gaming have new titles set to debut in 2023, including Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC, there's a lot to look forward to! ComicBook.com's 2023 release date calendar features all of the biggest games that we currently know about, breaking releases down by their specific month.
Release dates are constantly shifting in the industry, and this list will be updated as the year goes on. As with last year's list, the current month will move to the top, and previous months will be rotated to the bottom to preserve a record. In one change from last year, this list will only include months that currently have confirmed release dates; as of this writing, no firm release dates have been announced beyond the month of July. For games confirmed for 2023 that do not a set release date, we've added a "Dates TBA" slide, which includes titles like Pikmin 4, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Starfield.
Keep reading to see all the confirmed video games releasing in 2023!
January
January 13th
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS5)
One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
January 19th
- A Space for the Unbound (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
January 20th
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)
Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
January 27th
Dead Space (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
February
February 10th
- Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
February 17th
Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
February 22nd
- Fantavision 202X (PS5)
February 24th
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch)
March
March 3rd
- The Last of Us Part 1 (PC)
March 10th
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 17th
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
March 24th
Resident Evil 4 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S)
March 28th
Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC)
April
April 4th
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One)
Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
April 14th
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
May
May 12th
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)
May 26th
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
June
June 6th
- Diablo IV (PC)
June 22nd
Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
July
July 14th
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
July 25th
Hogwarts Legacy (Switch)
Dates TBA
- Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Company of Heroes 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
Crash Team Rumble (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
Immortals of Aveum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
Mina the Hollower (PC)
- Pikmin 4 (Switch)
Pragmata (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Starfield (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Star Wars: Hunters (Switch)