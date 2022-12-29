Video Game Release Dates 2023 Calendar

While 2022 proved to be a very good year for the video game industry, a whole lot of highly-anticipated titles got delayed into 2023. Some of the biggest franchises in gaming have new titles set to debut in 2023, including Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC, there's a lot to look forward to! ComicBook.com's 2023 release date calendar features all of the biggest games that we currently know about, breaking releases down by their specific month.

Release dates are constantly shifting in the industry, and this list will be updated as the year goes on. As with last year's list, the current month will move to the top, and previous months will be rotated to the bottom to preserve a record. In one change from last year, this list will only include months that currently have confirmed release dates; as of this writing, no firm release dates have been announced beyond the month of July. For games confirmed for 2023 that do not a set release date, we've added a "Dates TBA" slide, which includes titles like Pikmin 4, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Starfield.

Keep reading to see all the confirmed video games releasing in 2023!