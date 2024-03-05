Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H. Figuarts Spider-Punk Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

From the massive hit film that was last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, comes a new Spider-Punk S.H.Figuarts figure from Tamashii Nations. Features include a detailed costume, guitar, unmasked head, swappable hands, and more. It stands around 7-inches tall.

All-in-all, it's a pretty impressive figure. If you agree, you can pick one up here at Entertainment Earth for $92.99 with free US shipping set for October 2024 (you won't be charged until it ships). While you're at it, make sure to check out the Collector's Edition Blu-ray for the film.

When Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Release?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse had been scheduled for theatrical release in 2024, picking up from the tense, cliffhanger ending of 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, the scale of the project led Sony to push that release date back, perhaps motivated by reports of difficult working conditions for animators on the ambitious Across the Spider-Verse.

"Chaos. We're in chaos, much like we were with this one," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos said of the state of production on Beyond the Spider-Verse while speaking to Collider ahead of Across the Spider-Verse's 2023 debut and prior to the release delay announcement. "These films, again, you'd think that by now it's totally figured out, we've got the system down. I think the deal with each one of these films is we break the rules every time. So we're in the process of trying to break the rules for the third one."

Dos Santos is co-directing Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse alongside his fellow Across the Spider-Verse co-directors Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Miller, Phil Lord, and David Callaham wrote the script. Moore returns to voice Miles, leading a voice cast that is expected to again include Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Karan Soni Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, Shea Whigham as George Stacy, Greta Lee as Lyla, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

"It will be a very satisfying conclusion," Lord told Deadline at the Golden Globes in January. "It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles'] parents."

Where to Watch the Spider-Verse Movies

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released in 2018. The film is available on home media and currently streaming on the FXNow and Fubo apps.Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed in 2023. The sequel is also available on home media and currently streams on Netflix.

