Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Producer Promises an Ending That Will Leave Fans Satisfied

Sony's Spider-Verse franchise has become one of comic book cinema's favorite properties, and it's set to wrap up with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in a year or two's time. As the first two films have featured Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) traversing multiple realities with his friends in tow, Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord says the trilogy will end with a "satisfying" conclusion.

"It will be a very satisfying conclusion," Lord told Deadline at this year's Golden Gloves. "It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles'] parents."

At one point, Beyond the Spider-Verse was scheduled for release this year, though the scale of the movie forced Sony to delay the movie to an unknown time.

"Chaos. We're in chaos, much like we were with this one," Beyond the Spider-Verse co-director Joaquim Dos Santos shared with Collider last year. "These films, again, you'd think that by now it's totally figured out, we've got the system down. I think the deal with each one of these films is, we break the rules every time. So we're in the process of trying to break the rules for the third one." When asked what the film's title means, the director replied, "I mean, if I told you that you wouldn't go see the film."

"I think all these trailers do," Dos Santos said wished asked about a trailer for the third movie. "I mean, look, I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't try to wow at every turn. I think one thing that we are incredibly cognizant of is, as big and as crazy as the film got, what we're really locked in on is the journey of Miles and his family and his relation to his friends. So absolutely all the visuals are gonna be there, but I think continuing that journey and that sort of love affair that we have with Miles, with his journey, I think that's gonna be the thing that really sort of grabs people."

Sony describes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.

The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix.