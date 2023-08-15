Beyond the Spider-Verse Producers Address When the Delayed Film Will Be Released

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's producers gave fans another update about when they can expect Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller spoke to Digital Spy ahead of Strays' release. In the conversation, both producers basically told fans, "when it is ready". This has been a bit of the company line since questions about the highly-anticipated sequel began to bubble up. In the According to Lord and Miller though, this is all they can really say. Both the writers and actors' strikes have severely impacted the timeline and when they will end is anyone's guess. But, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will come out at some point. Until then, all you can really do is wait.

Lord explained, "Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we're already hard at work on it, and we'll take the time it takes to make it great."

When Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Be Completed?

Since the moment that wild tease at the end of the movie happened, it felt like people have been wondering about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. (And that's before we get to any strikes or anything!) March 2024 seemed to be really ambitious, and now that release date has been pushed back indefinitely by Sony Pictures. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian actually spoke to the producers earlier this year during an interview for The After Party. Both Lord and Miller seemed to agree that the best course of action would be to deliver the best movie possible. If that takes longer, then so be it.

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great," Lord began before Miller added a comment. "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

Across the Spider-Verse's Digital Version Is Different

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse available at home now, fans are noticing some differences from when they saw it in theaters. Phil Lord and Chris Miller told GamesRadar+ about the phenomenon and why the home release went that route. Interestingly, it all centers around an "international cut" and how much the animators wanted to get certain scenes dialed in.

"There was an international version that was made almost two months before the movie came out because it had to be translated into different languages and these French censors have to decide what the rating of the movie is in Europe," Miller explained. "The team at [Sony Pictures] Imageworks still had some shots that they felt they could do better for the finished version. So, they cleaned up and tweaked those things."

"Certain crew members – people in the sound department or on the animation team – were like, 'Oh, could we do this instead?'" He would add. "Let's do the best possible version we can. Because it's a multiverse movie, it's like there's a multiverse of the movie – that was really the reasoning behind it. It was trying to make the best possible version that everyone was going to be the proudest of."

Miles Morales Swings Home With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

