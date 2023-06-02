Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Ending Explained

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has arrived and ComicBook.com is here to explain that cliffhanger ending for you. *If you haven't seen Miles Morales' latest jaunt around the Multiverse yet, spoilers are here in full force, you have been warned!* After Spider-Man 2099 and the Spider-Society explain that our favorite young hero must let his life unfold according to "canon," Miles tries to defy fate and save his father from a looming attack by The Spot. Of course, he almost gets back to his reality, but a glitch ends up sending him to unfriendly territory for a Spider-Man.

Basically, Miles Morales' spider bite was not caused from an insect in his universe. (As evidenced by Doctor Octopus and The Spot's experiment from the first movie!) His spider hailed from universe 42. Our Spider-Man runs into his house to finally reveal his secret identity to his mother and come clean about why he's been missing school. One big problem, this isn't his house and it isn't even his universe. So, he would need to get back to his Earth to rescue his entire family from the impending catastrophe.

If that weren't enough for the teenage Wall-Crawler to contend with, there's some unfinished business with his Uncle Aaron. That's right, on Earth 42, The Prowler never died and it was Jefferson Morales, Miles' dad who was killed. To make matters worse, Uncle Aaron is still most-definitely a bit of a vigilante on Earth 42 and he's got some help… a variant of Miles that's evil and the resident Prowler complete with a sick take on a Prowler Spider-Man costume.

With Miles Morales tied up on a heavy bag and the fate of every Earth in the balance, Gwen Stacy makes the decision to follow her heart and rescue her friend. She tells Miles' parents in his universe that she's going to save him. But, she needs some help, and it's going to come from some wild places. Gwen recruits Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man India, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker and a couple other variants to give chase and save Miles from these threats. So, the war is on to save the multiverse in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024.

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments below!