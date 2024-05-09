LEGO Icons Retro Radio Set Unveiled With Sound Brick and Phone Features

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans of LEGO sets like the Typewriter (21327) and Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera (21345) have another nostalgic device to add to their collection. Today LEGO unveiled the LEGO Icons Retro Radio set (10334), which they describe as a "nod to the iconic music styles of the 1950s and 1960s."

The LEGO Retro Radio set is a 906-piece build that will include features like a dial that will activate and switch between pre-recorded sounds on a sound brick element that mimic a real retro radio. You can even take things a step further and hide a mobile phone in a panel on the back to play all of your favorite music in style.

On the subject of style, the radio has an awesome vintage look that will look amazing on a shelf or a desk. If you agree, the set will be available first to LEGO Insiders on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm ET / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $99.99. It will be available to everyone else starting on June 4th at the same time and in the same place. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here if you would prefer not to wait.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the LEGO Shop's "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.

"Transport back to the 1950s and 1960s, eras that became powerful forms of expression and creativity. With vintage decoration and vibrant colours, the retro radio integrates seamlessly with today's modern interior making this set a captivating decorative centrepiece and the perfect gift for any occasion."