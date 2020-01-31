A Quiet Place Part II "Questions Answered" Featurette Released

With the Super Bowl just a couple of days away, the advertising surrounding the big game has kicked into high gear. Brands like Pringles, Planters, and Doritos have already released their Super Bowl ads online to try and get people buzzing. Major movie studios are also starting to ramp up their weekend advertising, releasing TV spots and teasers ahead of Sunday's action. Friday morning has already brought the release of new spots for A Quiet Place Part II and Disney's Mulan, with a full trailer for Fast & Furious 9 to follow later in the day. Of course, knowing a TV spot may not be enough to shine through the crowd, Paramount has also released a behind-the-scenes featurette for its upcoming Quiet Place sequel, revealing some information about the highly-anticipated horror event.

The featurette, which you can watch below, shows a little bit of footage from A Quiet Place Part II, along with some insight from star Emily Blunt and her husband, writer/director John Krasinski.

"A Quiet Place Part II picks up right where Quiet Place Part I left off. The idea of these kids and this family dealing with their safety net being taken from them," Krasinski explains in the video. "They are forced to go out into the world and see how other people live. So they literally leave the path of safety and go into the unknown."

"Evelyn is now a single parent [with a] newborn baby, the barn has burnt down, the house is destroyed, and she's out there on her own and she has to protect these children," says Blunt. "It's harrowing, it's terrifying, but at the core of it, it's a very human story. She's just trying to keep everybody alive, and discovers that there's other people out there. And the world changed in an instant."

Despite Krasinski's character dying in the first film, he will appear on-screen again in Part II thanks to a series of flashbacks that will answer the biggest question fans had after seeing A Quiet Place in 2018: How did the world fall apart?

"We answer all those questions that the audience was asking about Day One, especially 'How did this all start?' Every step gets much more treacherous," Krasinski adds.

Are you looking forward to A Quiet Place Part II? Let us know in the comments!

A Quiet Place Part II arrives in theaters on March 20th.

