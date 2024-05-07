Wednesday Season 2 Begins Filming, Jenna Ortega Shares Photo From Set

We're one step closer to returning to Nevermore Academy. On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that the sophomore season of Wednesday has officially begun production. The streaming service shared a teaser video announcing the news, as well as new and returning cast members for the new season. Series star Jenna Ortega also shared a behind-the-scenes photo for Wednesday Season 2. The series, which is built on the lore of The Addams Family, has become one of Netflix's biggest juggernauts in recent memory, dominating the streaming service's charts and breaking records in the process.

The announcement video from Netflix confirms that the cast of Wednesday Season 2 will include Ortega, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Fred Armisen, Thandiwe Newton, Victor Dorobantu, Billie Piper, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Isaac Ordonez, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Frances O'Connor, Joonas Suotamo, Jamie McShane and more. A recent report has indicated that Percy Hynes White, who drew controversy in 2023 after being accused of sexual abuse, will not be returning as Xavier Thorpe.

What Will Wednesday Season 2 Be About?

Plot details have yet to be revealed for Wednesday's sophomore season, although showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased that they have a significant long-term plan for future seasons of the show.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally," Gough and Millar explained in an interview last year. "That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

Is Tim Burton Involved With Wednesday Season 2?

Season 1 of Wednesday was partially directed by Tim Burton, with the beloved horror director helming four episodes of the show's eight-episode season. In a 2023 interview with BFI, Burton promised that even though Wednesday Season 2 was on hold amid the Hollywood strikes, he will be involved with the sophomore season in some manner.

"I mentally put stuff on hold until all the strikes are over," Burton said at the time. "I can edit and do things I can do, but until the veil is lifted, then things get back into it. But yeah, I'll be involved in some [way]. I'm not quite sure, because everything has stopped at the moment."