Elon Musk Debuts EDM Track And We all Have Questions

2020 has been super weird from the moment go, and this week has managed to keep that strange content coming. Today, Elon Musk debuted an EDM track on Soundcloud and the Internet at large is understandably confused. Musk is no stranger to rather erratic behavior and he has been in a relationship with electronic artist Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) for a while now. The two are actually expecting a baby as she posted about the news earlier this month on Instagram. Couple that with a monster financial quarter for Tesla and there’s no reason not to kick up some dance jams. Responses on Twitter have ranged from veiled praise to outright dismissal of the entire song as a publicity stunt. But, people cannot deny that Musk still has a penchant for getting the public’s attention.

"Don’t Doubt ur Vibe" is a about as low-key an electronic dance song as you’re going to find. The structure gestures toward the seeming gyre of SoundCloud techno that exists on the platform. (Alongside sad rap songs and trap bangers lost to time.) But, some commenters pointed out, it is listenable, if immediately forgettable on the whole. That’s all to say before interrogating that strange album art. A Tesla Cybertruck flies through space with Mars in the background. But, as some very humorous commenters point out, the planet looks like a cake ready to jostle out of a cake pan.

Speaking of that very distinct vehicle. Tesla opened pre-orders for the truck late last year after the hysteria around it’s announcement subsided. There were so many memes about the truck in earnest from all corners of the Internet. Some of the best jokes surrounding the Cybertruck came from observers who noticed its resemblance to a low-poly model from a PlayStation 1 game or Nintendo 64 title. It’s all very surreal in a way that the web constantly delivers.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Last year, Musk released “RIP Harambe” in reference to a dated meme of a gorilla who got killed and then turned into a popular topic on the Internet. No forthcoming plans for an album have surfaced but we will keep you posted at Comicbook.com

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!