New Superman Movie Costume & Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Review

This podcast includes a review of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes', a breakdown of the first image from Superman (2025) movie, and how Disney is changing its Marvel MCU output.

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews the new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and recaps Part 2 of the X-Men '97 Finale!

PLUS: Geek News was THICCC this week with James Gunn revealing the first image of the Superman (2025) movie costume; the LIVE reactions to new Fantastic Four casting and Season 2 news for DC's Peacemaker and Shogun! Also, Lord of the Rings is getting a Gollum movie, and Disney cuts back on MCU content. We break it all down!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Review

Critic Spencer Perry's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Review gives the film 4 out of 5 stars as a promising new chapter:

It can already be daunting to join a franchise that has remained steadfast for almost sixty years, not to mention one that successfully rebooted itself in the 2010s to critical acclaim, but director Wes Ball has managed to stare down that mountain of intimidation with his cast and crew to deliver. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes proves that there is still life left in this franchise and that it can grow beyond the fan-favorite Andy Serkis trilogy while still drawing influence from its roots. Even with minor faults, it's a grand time, and a worthy follow-up. Rating: 4 out of 5

First Image from James Gunn's Superman Revealed

(Photo: James Gunn / Warner Bros)

See for yourself, and share your thoughts with us on Twitter @ComicBookNation!

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)





After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!