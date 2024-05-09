A Quiet Place: Day One New Trailer Released

This summer, horror fans will get to return to the world of A Quiet Place, but this time there's a bit of a twist. A Quiet Place: Day One doesn't continue the story of the family in the first two films. This time around, director Michael Sarnoski takes the reins from John Krasinski for an origin story that shows how the devastating aliens took control of our planet. The film isn't set to arrive until the end of June, but Paramount has debuted some brand new footage to get everyone excited in the meantime.

The newest trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One has finally landed online, offering fans just a little more insight into the beginning of the invasion and the fall of New York City. You can check out the full trailer in the video below!

A Quiet Place: Day One Cast

While Emily Blunt and John Krasinski led the cast for the first two Quiet Place movies, neither of them are slated to appear in the prequel movie.

The cast of A Quiet Place: Day One will include Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o, Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn, and Hereditary star Alex Wolff. Djimon Hounsou will seemingly be reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One is being directed by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski, making it the first film in the franchise not directed by Krasinski.

The film was initially supposed to be directed by Mud director Jeff Nichols. In October 2021, however, Nichols departed the project. Sarnoski was brought on to replace him last year, following the success of Pig. When Krasinski first revealed that he wouldn't be directing the prequel, he said that Nichols was his first choice to take over.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff," Krasinski told Empire last year. "I think he's one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It's exactly the sort of paints we're painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he's gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I'm so thrilled. He's actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can't wait to see him shoot this thing."