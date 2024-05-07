Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Casting Call Teases Robin, Vivi, and More

It seems like One Piece is gearing up for its next adventure, and we have Netflix to thank. While the anime and manga carry on with the series' final act, Netflix's live-action adaptation has a mind of its own. The hit show is looking towards season two, and a new report has surfaced breaking down the show's new (spoiler-filled) casting call.

So be warned! There are alleged spoilers for Netflix's One Piece season two below.

Earlier today, reports surfaced online as One Piece sleuths got their hands on a new casting call from Netflix. The reported call details a total of seven new characters who are set to join One Piece in season two. Some of the characters may take you by surprise, but for One Piece fans, they knew Princess Vivi had to be on the docket.

According to the casting call, Vivi is looking for an actress who can play a "female (17-20), Middle Eastern/North African or South Asian." Given what we know of the Arabasta kingdom, this casting most certainly makes sense. The desert region borrows iconography from the Middle East, so One Piece is hoping to find an actress who can represent the region.

As for the other casting calls, it seems Nico Robin is on the horizon. The heroine is a major figure in One Piece, but during the Arabasta saga, we know the fighter as Miss All Sunday. Netflix is said to be interested in female actors (20-39) who are Hispanic/Latino. And of course, the character will have plenty more to do in One Piece beyond the Arabasta saga as Nico Robin is a member of Luffy's current crew.

The other roles listed in the call include Smoker, Tashigi, Mr. 5, Crocus, and Miss Valentine. Looking at this list, some might be surprised by Crocus, but the character did make their debut in the Reverse Mountain arc. Crocus is the one who fishes the Straw Hat crew out of the whale Laboon, and he passes on a gift to Nami that promises to guide the pirates through the Red Line to the Grand Line.

Currently, Netflix's One Piece is expected to begin filming this summer for a 2025 release. If you have not seen season one, the live-action adaptation is streaming right now. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

