Skittles Will Create a Custom-Made Bust of Your Head for Valentine's Day

Just in case you need the reminder, Valentine's Day is just a matter of weeks away. If you're looking for something memorable to get your romantic or platonic loved ones, Skittles has an idea that will help you win the festivities in spades. The beloved candy company has announced that it will be creating custom-made 3D-printed busts, just in time for Valentine's Day. The busts will be aesthetically inspired by Skittles Dips, the yogurt-dipped candy invention that is now available in stores nationwide.

(Photo: Skittles)

(Photo: Skittles)

The busts are made to resemble the indulgent, multi-textured candy, are available in one of the five Skittles "flavors" - orange, yellow, red, green, and purple. They also include a "soft, creamy" coating that pays homage to Skittles Dips. While they're (sadly) not edible, they definitely look good enough to eat.

If you'd like to add the bust to your (or your loved ones') collection, they'll be available for the price of $20.20 via the official Skittles Etsy store. The busts will be sold on a first come, first serve basis (with a limit of one per customer), beginning on Friday, January 31st, at 10am EST. Luckily, they're guaranteed to arrive before Valentine's Day -- so get your gifting plans in order.

