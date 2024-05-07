Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shows Off With Toph

Avatar: The Last Airbender has quite a lot of new projects now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Toph Beifong's role in it all! Avatar: The Last Airbender made waves earlier this year with the release of the first season of its new live-action TV series with Netflix, and thus it was quickly announced that this series would be continuing with not one, but two more seasons in the future. As Netflix begins work on what's next, fans have been excited to see new takes of characters who have yet to be introduced like Toph.

But the live-action series is only one of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise projects in the works as the animated iteration of the franchise is also in the works on its debut movie with a release planned for some time in 2026. That means fans will be seeing much more of Toph for the first time in quite a long time, and now fans are getting in on the fun early by showing Toph even more love through great examples such as this cosplay from artist miruqi on Instagram. Check it out:

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Netflix has announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be returning for both Season 2 and 3 in the near future. A production start date has yet to be announced as of the time of publication, nor has there been a release window or date announced for the new episodes. But you can catch up with everything that's happened in the eight episode first season (which adapts the first season of the animated classic) now streaming with Netflix. It stars a core a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is also working on a brand new animated feature film set after the events of the original series. Under the current working title of Aang: The Last Airbender, Lauren Montgomery will be directing the film for Avatar Studios with original series co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino producing the film alongside Eric Coleman. The voice cast currently includes Eric Nam as an adult Aang, Dave Bautista as the currently unnamed villain, and Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Roman Zaragoza in unconfirmed roles.