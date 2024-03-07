Ryan Reynolds' Latest Maximum Effort Commercial Wants to Kill Daylight Savings Time

Last year, it was announced that David Dastmalchian was the new brand ambassador for Titan Casket. While this is certainly a unique item to get a celebrity sponsor, it's an undeniably perfect fit for Dastmalchian, who is known for creepy and weird roles in addition to creating the Count Crowley comic. Today, Ryan Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort, released a new Titan Casket ad starring Dastmalchian which sees the actor advocating against Daylight Savings Time.

"Time's up! For Daylight Savings. (Not you.)" Maximum Effort shared on Instagram. The ad features Dastmalchian promoting Titan Caskets and the website BuryDaylightSavings.com, which takes you to Titan's official website. From there, they encourage people to email their representatives in an attempt to "bury" this practice that many believe to be outdated. You can view the ad below:

David Dastmalchian Talks Oppenheimer:

In addition to making casket ads, Dastmalchian was recently seen in the Oscar-nominated film, Oppenheimer. During the BoxLunch Holiday Gala last year, ComicBook.com had the chance to catch up with Dastmalchian, who played William L. Borden in the film. Of course, this isn't the first time the actor has worked with director Christopher Nolan. Dastmalchian's first role was playing one of Joker's thugs, Thomas Schiff, in The Dark Knight.

"A lot that I didn't get to talk about," Dastmalchian said when asked what he was hoping to share about his Oppenheimer experience. "Hopefully we'll talk about for the rest of my life. That was a life-changing experience, getting to reunite with the director who gave my first break, Who has made films that I think about constantly that changed my life as a viewer, as a fan being in his presence again, it's so inspiring. He's a true auteur. He is a genius and he's an incredible leader. And I feel like he got something out of me that I didn't know, maybe it was possible and it's a small role, but I'm really proud of the fact that I felt like I did something maybe different than I would normally do. So, yeah, it's a lot."

