Marvel's What If...?: David Dastmalchian Shares Story Ideas For Kurt and Veb (Exclusive)

This has been a big week for Marvel Studios with Loki coming to an end on Disney+ and The Marvels hitting theaters. However, it's not the last MCU project fans will get in 2023. It was recently announced that What If...?'s second season will be debuting this holiday season. The animated series follows various realities in the multiverse and sees beloved MCU characters teaming up with some unlikely pals. The first season featured David Dastmalchian reprising his role as Kurt from Ant-Man, but the character was eaten by zombies. Recently, ComicBook.com caught up with Dastmalchian at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala, and we asked if he'd be back for What If...?'s new season. While he didn't say for sure, the actor shared some ideas for Kurt as well as Veb, the character he voiced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"We will find out," Dastmalchian teased when asked if we'll be hearing him in the new season of What If...? "So Kurt was mauled by the zombies. But that was just one 'What If.' What the wonder of What If..? is what if the zombie apocalypse doesn't happen? What if Kurt opened a hair salon somewhere in San Francisco ... And Scott [Lang] and him, I mean, who knows what's happening with the X-Con guys? Or what about Veb? Because when you think of What If...?, I think there's a million 'what ifs' I could come up with for that. What if Veb was the fourth member of The Fantastic Four? I don't know. Who knows?" He added, "I mean, come on, you're listening here, Brad Winderbaum. Kevin Feige? Okay, pay attention."

What If...? Season One's Missing Episode:

Last year, What If...? head writer A.C. Bradley promised that the missing Gamora episode from Season One will appear as a "prequel" episode next season.

"We definitely will," Bradley said when asked if we'll see more of Gamora. "What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it'll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we'll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don't even interact in the main MCU universe."

"Given all the upheaval that we've been through in the past two years, pushing an episode is nothing, and we completely understand," Bradley continued. "Our animation houses have been absolute rock stars in pulling off this show."

Stay tuned for more updates about What If...?, and for our interviews from the BoxLunch Holiday Gala.