Marvel Jesus Trends After Deadpool 3 Trailer
The trailer for Deadpool 3 introduces fans to Ryan Reynolds as the self-proclaimed Marvel Jesus.
"Marvel Jesus" has taken social media by storm, all thanks to the new trailer for Deadpool 3. The film starring Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's popular X-Man was retitled Deadpool & Wolverine, with the trailer teasing some of the shenanigans in store for the first X-Men film developed by Marvel Studios. Fans have scoured over the Deadpool & Wolverine footage for all the Easter eggs they could find, but one item that jumped out came straight from the mouth of Wade Wilson. Deadpool has been called a lot of things throughout his time in the comics and movies, but "Marvel Jesus" is certainly a first.
Around the 1:20 mark of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, Wade Wilson is digesting all the information he's receiving from the TVA, including footage of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Thor: Ragnarok. Deadpool tells the TVA representative Paradox, "I'm the Messiah. I... am... Marvel Jesus." This is in reference to shaking up the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since there's a chance Deadpool & Wolverine is Rated-R. As of now, Deadpool & Wolverine is not rated, but director Shawn Levy has stated that Disney and Marvel Studios support an R-Rated tone.
"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy told Wired in November. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."
To see how fans are reacting to "Marvel Jesus" and the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, take a look at their social media posts below.
Marvel Jesus is back
prevnext
marvel jesus is back 🗣️🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/ahsDKNEraM— syd ⛈☂ (@SydOfHearts) February 12, 2024
We've missed you Wade
prevnext
“I’m the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus.” Oh wade how I’ve missed you 😭😭😭😭😭 #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/rRjnS6pVRO— han (@filmshowlett) February 11, 2024
Business is about to pick up
prevnext
Marvel Jesus standing on business #Deadpool #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/d7I023eSrR— Zero (@zerowontmiss) February 12, 2024
Deadpool is coming for Bucky's crown
prevnext
sorry not sorry wade… there is only one marvel jesus and that is bucky barnes white wolf #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/u0HFuFdp3x— vic ⎊⧗ᱬ✵४✪ the marvels era (@frostironat) February 12, 2024
Loki is Marvel Jesus
prevnext
Loki should be ‘Marvel Jesus’ because he basically IS!! pic.twitter.com/Dd1CViceQX— 🇦🇺💙~•Zylice🌻•~💛✨ (@Zylice_Liddell) February 12, 2024
Our lord and savior Marvel Jesus
prevnext
My lord and savior Marvel Jesus pic.twitter.com/ni3AJBHaOw— King Beast (@Daddy_Xerath) February 12, 2024
Even Paradox was weirded out
prevnext
“I’m Marvel Jesus” pic.twitter.com/U50N6Z2PUN— Remy | saw A Real Pain (@remyedenmaria) February 12, 2024
A sight we never thought we'd see
prevnext
Deadpool watching the MCU’s highlight reel & saluting Captain America while calling himself “Marvel Jesus” is a sight I never thought I’d see, but it’s beautiful.#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/aeB10dwTj4— Craig (@CS11__) February 12, 2024
Will Deadpool save Quicksilver?
prevnext
Deadpool is Marvel Jesus
Deadpool SAVES the Marvel universe? QUICKSILVER 👀 #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/9LtaJNKeTG— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 12, 2024
Looking forward to Marvel Jesus
prev
My biggest worry that they would tone it down, but looks like that isn't the case. Haven't been excited for a Marvel movie in ages, it looks fantastic. Looking forward to Marvel Jesus. https://t.co/9RCk8js2dU pic.twitter.com/pXrDcGwLOD— キャプテンN (@Captain_N64) February 11, 2024