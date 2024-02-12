Marvel Jesus Trends After Deadpool 3 Trailer

"Marvel Jesus" has taken social media by storm, all thanks to the new trailer for Deadpool 3. The film starring Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's popular X-Man was retitled Deadpool & Wolverine, with the trailer teasing some of the shenanigans in store for the first X-Men film developed by Marvel Studios. Fans have scoured over the Deadpool & Wolverine footage for all the Easter eggs they could find, but one item that jumped out came straight from the mouth of Wade Wilson. Deadpool has been called a lot of things throughout his time in the comics and movies, but "Marvel Jesus" is certainly a first.

Around the 1:20 mark of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, Wade Wilson is digesting all the information he's receiving from the TVA, including footage of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Thor: Ragnarok. Deadpool tells the TVA representative Paradox, "I'm the Messiah. I... am... Marvel Jesus." This is in reference to shaking up the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since there's a chance Deadpool & Wolverine is Rated-R. As of now, Deadpool & Wolverine is not rated, but director Shawn Levy has stated that Disney and Marvel Studios support an R-Rated tone.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy told Wired in November. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

To see how fans are reacting to "Marvel Jesus" and the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, take a look at their social media posts below.