Ryan Reynolds Locates Wife Blake Lively at Super Bowl, Reveals Her Deadpool & Wolverine Charms

Super Bowl LVIII was chock-full of unexpected moments, from the game itself to an array of star-studded commercials and new movie trailers. That included the first official look at Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film and the sequel to 20th Century Fox's hit Deadpool franchise. Deadpool & Wolverine's trailer and poster have hinted at an off-the-wall multiversal adventure anchored by the unlikely friendship between its two titular protagonists — and apparently, even Blake Lively is joining in on the film's fun.

Deadpool star and producer Ryan Reynolds, who is married to Lively, posted on social media about the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer debut by asking where his wife was, poking fun at the fact that she was attending the Super Bowl in person with Taylor Swift. In a post to his Instagram stories on Monday, Reynolds updated his fans that he "found" Lively, and that she wore the Deadpool and Wolverine friendship charms from the film's poster to the game as a bracelet.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine. The film will star Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner is expected to reprise her role as Elektra.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

When Will Deadpool & Wolverine Be Released?

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently scheduled to make its debut on July 26th, after being delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes. The film was halfway through filming prior to the strike's work stoppage, but fully wrapped production earlier this year.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed last year. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

