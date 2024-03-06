Soundgarden Funko Pop Figure 4-Pack Drops For The 30th Anniversary of Superunknown

Following the huge success of a Pearl Jam Pop figure 5-pack a few years ago, Funko is diving back into the heart of the grunge era with a new set that includes Pop figures of Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron. Presumably, the timing is inspired by the band's mega-hit album Superunknown, which dropped 30 years ago this week on March 8th, 1994.

Pre-orders for the Soundgarden Funko Pop 4-pack are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79) now. Note that Funko also released a Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Pop Album last year, and it's currently on sale here on Amazon. However, the Pops in the Badmotorfinger release are adhered to their based and sealed inside a protective case while the pack includes 4 individual figures with updated looks.

Soundgarden was formed in Seattle in 1984, eventually becoming one of the biggest bands of the grunge era alongside Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains. Superunknown was their most commercially successful album, reaching number one on the Billboard charts and spawning hit singles like "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman". The band broke up in 1997, but reunited in 2010 and continued touring and releasing new music until lead singer Chris Cornell's tragic death in 2017.

In other '90s era Pop Rocks Funko news, a Pop figure of rap artist and No Limit Records founder Master P was also released today, and pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. The figure depicts Master P in a green No Limit jersey.