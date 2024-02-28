Daredevil Yellow Suit Funko Pop Exclusive Is Finally Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Way back in August of last year, Funko revealed that a Pop figure based on Charlie Cox's reintroduction into the MCU as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil was on the way. You would be forgiven if you completely forgot about it in the seven months since the announcement, but the good news that it wasn't cancelled. It will launch as an exclusive starting today, February 28th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET right here at the Funko Shop. Quantities are expected to be low, so a quick sellout is likely.

Below you'll find the previously released Funko Pops in the She-Hulk lineup, preserved in the episode order that they were originally unveiled in. You can also keep up with news on the next appearance of Daredevil in the MCU for the Daredevil: Born Again series that's headed to Disney+ next year.

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Arty Froushan playing Kingpin's associate, Harry. The supporting cast includes Sandrine Holt (The Crossing) as the MCU Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal, returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher from Netflix's Daredevil and Marvel's The Punisher. Rounding out the cast are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Nikki M. James (Severance), and Michael Gaston (Prison Break) in undisclosed roles. Series directors include Micahel Cuesta (Dexter, Blue Bloods), Clark Johnson (Homicide: Life on the Street), and Jeffrey Nachmanoff (The Day After Tomorrow). Grainne Godfree and Jill Blankenship are writing the series, alongside Aisha Porter-Christie, David Feige, Devon Kliger, Thomas Wong, and Zachary Reiter.

Previously released She-Hulk Funko Pops (August – October 2022):

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law "Whose Show Is This?" is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are calling it the best finale of any MCU show. We finally got our first actual She-Hulk Funko Pop figure last week, but now it makes sense why Funko and Marvel took so long to deliver. They were saving the She-Hulk Funko Pop motherlode for last. You can now pre-order She-Hulk in several different variants below, though the pose is (sadly) the same for each.

Last week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko Pop features Jennifer Walters in her sparkly (glitter) gala dress, and it is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon. It follows a Pop figure of the villain Titania (Jameela Jamil) from episode 5 that you can also pre-order here at Entertainment Earth.

Pre-orders for the episode 3 She-Hulk Wong Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth as well. It is arguably the best looking figure in the She-Hulk wave thus far thanks to the addition of the portal. A breakdown of the rest of the current She-Hulk Funko Pop lineup can be found below.

Given the events of episode 2, it's no surprise that the villain Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) was the Funko Pop release for the episode. The Abomination Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The first wave of She-Hulk Pop figures include Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga). All of these common Pop figures are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

If you want more She-Hulk figure options, Hasbro and Disney have you covered with figures based on Tatiana Maslany's Hulked-out Jennifer Walters character. Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure looks especially fantastic with a spot-on head sculpt. If only they included an alternate angry head – it would have been perfect. The Disney She-Hulk figure is actually a 12-inch doll, so you have that option as well. There's a She-Hulk for everyone.

"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told ComicBook about the star attorney's transformation into a green-skinned superhero. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now. The show has been a hit with critics and fans, including our own Jenna Anderson who writes:

"Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch."