Pokemon Funko Pops Add Chimchar, Greninja, and Snubbull

A new wave of Pokemon Funko Pops has launched, and it they are welcome additions to the lineup. Chimchar, Greninja, and Snubbull are live now, and you can get your pre-orders in via the links below. Beyond that, you'll find additional info on some additional, recently released Pokemon Funko Pops.

A little while back, Funko delivered a wave of new Pokemon figures that included a special deluxe Pop Moment that depicts Professor Oak's lab, and the first choice that an aspiring Pokemon Trainer needs to make. Which starter will you choose? Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle? The answer is all three because the figures probably can't be removed from the base.

If you are keen to add this new Pokemon Pop Moment to your collection, you can get it with a 10% in-stock discount through our exclusive link right here at Entertainment Earth . It's priced at $69.99 list, and you can get free US shipping on orders $79+. You can also grab it here on Amazon.

Another recent Pokemon Funko Pop release included Luxray and Grookey along with Wooloo. The electric Luxray is depicted with his shaggy mane. The outdoorsy Grookey features its stick tucked away in its bright green fur.. Finally, there's Wooloo who is, well...looking like an adorably fluffy sheep. Pre-orders for this batch of Pokemon Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth and here Amazon now. Additional releases are outlined below.