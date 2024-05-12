Roger Corman, Legendary Producer and Director Known for Little Shop of Horrors, Dead at 98

Legendary filmmaker Roger Corman has died. According to Variety, Corman passed away on May 9th at his home in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by family. Additional details about his death were not available. He was 98 years old. A statement from Corman's family reflected on his "revolutionary" film career and how Corman himself had said he wanted to be remembered as: a filmmaker.

"His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic, and captured the spirit of an age," the statement read. "When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Corman had an extensive career that spanned seven decades and included hundreds of credits for his work as a director and producer on countless films. He is especially well known for his low-budget films in the action, horror, and sci-fi genres with numerous major movie stars and filmmakers all getting their start working with Corman, including Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Ron Howard, Jonathan Demme, and Francis Ford Coppola, just to name a few.

Corman also appeared in front of the camera as well, frequently making cameo appearances in the films of filmmakers who got their start working with him. Notably, Corman appeared in Philadelphia, Apollo 13, The Godfather: Part II, and even Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Corman also is known for his work on a live-action Fantastic Four film that was never officially released. The film has itself become something of Hollywood legend, its production even getting a documentary of its own in 2015. It's a film that Corman himself has even said will likely never get an official release — thought bootleg versions exist.

Corman is survived by his wife, Julie Corman and daughters Catherine and Mary.