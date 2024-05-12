One Piece Cosplay Brings Brook Back to Life

One Piece is now in the midst of one of the most chaotic struggles for the Straw Hat crew just yet, and an awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Brook's part in it all by bringing him back to life! Brook is still one of the rarely used Straw Hat members in an extended capacity. While he's had some notable moments since his introduction, fans really haven't gotten to learn more about Brook himself since that introduction. It was there that we learned he was a human forced to live while the rest of his original crew died, but finds joy in his music.

It's that original hook that's kept Brook in fans' minds over the years despite the lack of focus arcs we've had for the Straw Hat pirate, and what helps in that matter is just how strong of a design Brook actually has. Looking great in both his original human form and subsequent Revive-Revive Fruit form, Brook's party nature and ability in combat has still made him a very important piece of the crew for many years. Now Brook's been brought to life through some absolutely perfect cosplay from artist cheeyeahboy on TikTok. Check it out:

Where to Watch One Piece

If you wanted to keep up with Brook in the latest events of the anime, you can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The newest arc of the anime, Egghead, introduces several new faces to the series with additions to the cast such as Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, Mutsumi Tamura as York, and more among many of the other characters we'll see in action as things get more chaotic.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning instead (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. If you wanted to read ahead instead, you can find the newest chapters of Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.