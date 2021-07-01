Funko Launches a Pearl Jam Pop Figure 5-Pack For Popapalooza

Funko's Popapalooza music event has offered a little something for everyone, with Pop figures ranging from BTS to Biggie. However, one of the standout releases of the event thus far is definitely this Pearl Jam 5-Pack. Sets like these are generally rare exclusives, but Funko is releasing this one in the common lineup for all fans to enjoy.

The Pearl Jam 5-Pack includes Pop figures of Eddie Vedder (vocals/guitar), Stone Gossard (guitar), Jeff Ament (bass), Matt Cameron (drums), and Mike McCready (guitar). Pre-orders for the Pearl Jam 5-pack are live here at the Pearl Jam website and here at Entertainment Earth now for $50 to $60.

Pearl Jam is a rock band that formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990. They made it big with their debut album Ten in 1991, and became one of the cornerstones of the alternative/grunge era alongside bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains. They are currently active and touring, having released a new album called Gigaton in March of last year.

As noted, multi-Pop sets like this are usually exclusives, but the Pearl Jam 5-pack launching in the common lineup gives us hope that we'll see similar releases in the future. Fans would probably go nuts for Led Zeppelin 4-pack.

Funko's music-themed Popapalooza 2021 event runs from June 30th to July 1st. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Popapalooza master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.