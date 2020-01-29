Marvel Legends Cosmic Ghost Rider and Squirrel Girl Scooter Figures Have Launched

Hasbro has launched their Marvel Legends series 6-inch Cosmic Ghost Rider and Squirrel Girl on Scooter figures! Here's your chance to put together the weirdest little motorcycle gang in history.

At the time of writing, the Cosmic Ghost Rider Marvel Legends figure is on backorder, but can still be reserved here for $39.99 (listed as "restocking soon"). You can get the Squirrel Girl on Scooter figure (pictured below - it comes with little squirrels in a basket!) here on Amazon for the same price with shipping slated for February 6th. If you're a collector you can get 2x Cosmic Ghost Rider figures and one Squirrel Girl figure right here in a set for $119.99 with free shipping. The set is in stock and shipping now.

If you're unfamiliar, Cosmic Ghost Rider debuted in Thanos #13, the first part of the “Thanos Wins” story arc. He was later revealed as Frank Castle, the Punisher from a timeline where Thanos finally defeated the Avengers and all of Earth’s other heroes. He killed everyone on Earth, including the Punisher, but Frank was so full of vengeance that he made a deal with Mephisto to return to Earth as the new Ghost Rider.

The catch was that there were no wicked left on Earth to punish. There was no one left on Earth at all. Now functionally immortal, Frank wandered the earth for centuries and lost his mind before Galactus showed up and agreed to make Frank his new herald. Imbued with the Power Cosmic, Frank Castle then became the Cosmic Ghost Rider.

Unfortunately for him, even the combined might of Galactus and the Cosmic Ghost Rider wasn't enough to defeat Thanos. Instead, Thanos killed Galactus for good but offered Frank Castle a chance to continue doing what he loved as a minion of Thanos.

Odds are you're familiar with Squirrel Girl (aka Doreen Green). She comes across as a bit silly with her squirrel-like powers, but she isn't to be underestimated. In fact, she has defeated many of Marvel's most notorious villains. Indeed, Cosmic Ghost Rider and Squirrel Girl make for a truly unbeatable team.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!