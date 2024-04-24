Spider-Man 4 Development, Deadpool & Wolverine, X-Men '97 Ep. 7 | Phase Zero

Following Episode 7 of X-Men '97, the Phase Zero podcast played host to its weekly Wednesday Marvel show. The new episode is broken into three phases. The first phase covers the major updates about a fourth Spider-Man which Tom Holland recently opened up about working on. The second phase covers the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, with reactions and a deep dive discussion about the upcoming film. The third phase dives into the latest episode of X-Men '97 for a spoiler-filled discussion and review.

Earlier in the week, Phase Zero recorded and released an Immediate Reaction podcast episode for the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. This prompted the show's Road to Deadpool & Wolverine review series to push its Logan review back one week, with the movie set to be the subject of April 29's bonus episode, now. This new episode, available on all major podcast platforms, dives further into analyzing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

Phase Zero's Immediate Reaction episode for the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer can be seen in the video above. Additional links to Phase Zero can be found below:

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 3,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The newly launched Spotlight episodes have featured guests looking back at new and exciting Marvel projects, with the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Iman Vellani, and Hayley Atwell joining the show. For more What If..? chatter, be sure to listen to the Spotlight episode with the creators of the series!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!