Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Breakdown & Shōgun Ending Discussion

This Episode of the podcast looks at the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, the ending of Shōgun, and X-Men '97's new villain reveal of OZT leader Bastion!

In this Episode The ComicBook Nation does a detailed breakdown of the Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer, before going even deeper to discuss the finale of Shōgun, and if Season 2 is needed.

PLUS, TV recap of X-Men '97 Episode 7 and Bastion's debut, a review of the Sonic spinoff series Knuckles, and a look at the WWE Draft!

Knuckles Review

In his review of Knuckles, ComicBook.com's Marc Deschamps wrote:

Despite some small issues I had with the show, I found Knuckles to be a delightful new chapter in the ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog Cinematic Universe. What could have been a drawn out movie with a lower budget is instead an absurdly hilarious adventure that adds more depth to a pair of established characters. The music's great, and Adam Pally and Idris Elba might have better chemistry than we even saw between Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. There are bound to be some Sega fans disappointed that the show doesn't feature a bigger threat, or more of a presence from Sonic and friends. We should get both of those things in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 though, and I'm happy that we got something weird and unique to flesh out this universe. Knuckles is not going to be the Sega adaptation anyone is expecting, but it's a wild ride worth taking, especially for fans of the Sonic films. Rating: 4 out of 5

