Ultimate Spider-Man Teases the Debut of Ultimate Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus is the next major villain set to debut in Ultimate Spider-Man. The new series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto is one of the premier titles in Marvel's new Ultimate Universe. Fans have already witnessed how Ultimate Spider-Man is changing the web-slinger's mythos. For example, in the new Ultimate Universe, Peter Parker is an older, married Spider-Man who is a father of two kids with Mary Jane Watson. Fans have also been introduced to the Ultimate versions of Wilson Fisk, Bullseye, Shocker, and Green Goblin, but it appears the next nemesis to show up is Doctor Octopus.

Marvel released a teaser image for Ultimate Spider-Man #5, the next issue of the breakout series by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. Artist David Messina joins Hickman for the May issue, and a page from the comic features Doctor Octopus in his civilian identity as Otto Octavius, Harry Osborn, and his wife Gwen Stacy. Gwen tells Otto that he needs to sign a new NDA to continue his work on Oscorp's "toys," which brings a smile to Otto Octavius' face. Some of those "toys" could be weapons for Harry Osborn's side gig as the Green Goblin, which may ultimately lead to Otto transforming into Doctor Octopus.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Ultimate Spider-Man #5 about?

The description of Ultimate Spider-Man #5 reads, "THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN! How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante? And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in? All and more will be revealed!"

Ultimate Spider-Man has already redefined Peter Parker's relationship with Norman Osborn. Harry Osborn is one of Spider-Man's oldest and closest friends, but there have been times when they've been mortal enemies. Harry took on the mantle of Green Goblin from his father, Norman Osborn, and battled Spider-Man many times. After being resurrected during Spider-Man's "Brand New Day" relaunch, the friendship between Harry and Peter returned.

Ultimate Spider-Man is rewriting Spider-Man's origin story, and with that comes a new take on Peter and Harry's relationship and dynamic. In the new Ultimate Universe, Harry Osborn is a heroic Green Goblin, and it appears the two will bond over being new crimefighters.

Ultimate Spider-Man #5 goes on sale May 29th.