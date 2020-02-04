Marvel Reveals the Identity of the New Ronin

The Avengers archer Hawkeye is back in his own Marvel series titled Hawkeye: Freefall. Written by Matthew Rosenberg and featuring artwork by Otto Schmidt, the series sees Clint Barton going up again the criminal known as the Hood. At the same time, a brutal new vigilante emerges wearing Clint Barton's old Ronin persona, which cast suspicion towards Clint's direction. This person has taken over Clint's old mantle — which also belonged to at least three other Marvel heroes — but has kept their identity a secret, until now. SPOILERS for Hawkeye: Freefall #2 by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt follow.

Back in Hawkeye: Freefall #1, Hawkeye confronted the Hood and his new gang. Hawkeye won the fight, but only the Hood’s henchmen went to jail. Clint's next meal was interrupted by a visit from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier with news about this new Ronin attacking a pair of armored cars and doing serious damage to some ex-SHIELD agents. The other past Ronins – Echo, Blade, and Red Guardian – are all accounted for, so Sam and Bucky decided to check out Clint.

Clint proved it wasn't him by joining Falcon and Winter Soldier as they went after the new Ronin. They found him, which proved it couldn't be Clint.

Jump to Hawkeye: Freefall #2. Ronin hits one of the Hood's safehouses and threatens to kill one of the henchmen working there. But that henchman is smarter than Ronin assumed. He calls Ronin's bluff. He knows Ronin won't kill him because he knows that Ronin is Hawkeye.

(Photo: Marvel)

That's one mystery solved, but now there's the question of how Clint and Ronin were in the same place at the same time. Is he working with someone? Does he have an evil doppelgänger? Fans will have to keep reading to find out.

Hawkeye: Freefall #2 is on sale now.

Hawkeye: Freefall #2

NOV190859

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Kim Jacinto

WHO THE %$&@ IS RONIN? The mystery surrounding the volatile new Ronin deepens as his actions begin to destabilize the seedy underbelly of New York City. Hawkeye finds himself caught in the middle of an increasingly dangerous turf war between Ronin and the Hood. Though Clint may not approve of Ronin's methods, it's hard to argue with his results. And pretty soon, he may need to choose a side that his allies in the Avengers won't be happy about...

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 29, 2020

SRP: $3.99

