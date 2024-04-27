Avengers: Endgame's Chris Pratt Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary with Behind-the-Scenes Video

Friday marked the five-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, giving fans an opportunity to reminisce on the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe's blockbuster. Chris Pratt, who reprised his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Endgame, is providing an unprecedented look at how the film came together. On Friday, Pratt took to social media to reshare his behind-the-scenes video from the set of Endgame, which reveals a glimpse of the film's ensemble cast rehearsing the final battle. Fans can spot many of the MCU's stars across the video, either clad in their finished costumes or in casual outfits.

"Safe to say this video isn't illegal anymore because how has it been 5 years since @Avengers Endgame was released?!" Pratt's post reads. "Crazy looking back at that time with some of the greatest cast and crew makes me so thankful to be part of the Avengers universe!"

Safe to say this video isn’t illegal anymore because how has it been 5 years since @Avengers Endgame was released?! Crazy looking back at that time with some of the greatest cast and crew makes me so thankful to be part of the Avengers universe! pic.twitter.com/2A39f4LAnY — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 26, 2024

What Is the Next Avengers Movie?

At the moment, the next Avengers film is set to be Avengers 5, which currently has a release date of May 1, 2026. The film does not currently have a director or a confirmed cast, and is reportedly undergoing changes from its initial pitch, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, following the criminal conviction of former Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors late last year. Avengers 5 is then set to be followed by the highly-anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars in May 7, 2027.

"You know, I'm coming up on 23 years at Marvel," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a 2023 interview. "That's a long time. It's not quite half my life, but it's almost half my life. [Laughs] Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into Secret Wars and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it's a whole new aspect to the MCU."

Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

After the culmination of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last year, fans have naturally begun to wonder if a fourth film could potentially be in the cards. It has been safe to assume that Guardians writer-director James Gunn will not be directing that project, especially with his new job co-running DC Studios, but he has said for years that he did not have plans to return for a fourth film. That being said, a title card at the Vol. 3 did hint that Pratt's "Legendary Star-Lord" could potentially return.

"I absolutely never said I wouldn't do a Vol 2," Gunn told a fan in a 2020 Q&A. "As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th."