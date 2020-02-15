Black Panther 2 Could Film in Australia

Production on Black Panther 2 might still be a year or so out but when principal photography does begin, it could be yet another Marvel flick that shoots principal photography down under. Friday afternoon, reports began circulating in the blogosphere suggesting the Ryan Coogler-helmed film would film a good chunk of the movie in Australia, following the likes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder. The primary report comes from MCU Cosmic, which says Black Panther 2 will begin production in Australia next spring from March to June before returning stateside to wrap things up.

It's likely the sequel will film at the Fox Studios lot in Sydney after it was one of the assets Disney obtained in the merger with 20th Century this time last year. A March start to principal photography would likely slot the movie in at Fox Studios right after Thor: Love and Thunder, expected to use the sound stage space later this year.

Black Panther was filmed nearly entirely at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, a mainstay for most Marvel Studios productions prior to Phase 4. Black Widow and The Eternals have both elected to film overseas, primarily at Pinewood UK.

The movie will be Ryan Coogler's first-ever sequel, something the filmmaker says will create an added level of pressure.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler told IndieWire last summer. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

He added, “When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he added. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Black Panther 2 is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

