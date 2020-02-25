The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Was Surprised By Throwing Captain America's Shield

The first official footage for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier surfaced when the Disney+ series dropped a quick teaser during the Super Bowl. In that footage, Anthony Mackie was seen reprising his role as Sam Wilson, throwing Captain America's shield similarly to how Steve Rogers did before him. With Altered Carbon arriving on Netflix starring Mackie, the actor is opening up about about his recent years of work, which will be calling him right back down to Atlanta after his current press tour for some more filming. As it turns out, throwing Captain America's shield around is more challenging than one might have thought.

In fact, the surprises for Mackie came right when he saw that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier footage for the first time. "I was surprised that they used me because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who's like a gymnast and he does all this stuff. That's when they're like, 'All right, Anthony, you do it.' And I'm like, 'Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?' So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

That vibranium shield also has a bit of weight to it. "That thing is heavy dude," Mackie went on. "That thing is it's like 12 pounds. So you're standing there with 12 pounds on your arm all day after a while your shoulder just gives. So, we have some pretty cool shield throwing sequences."

Check out Mackie talking about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the clip below!

Anthony Mackie has become a pro at throwing Captain America's shield but it wasn't easy! https://t.co/DsZqsYHcjnpic.twitter.com/hO9xnVxOh0 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 25, 2020

How could The Falcon serve as Captain America if he wasn't throwing that shield around? He might be doing it quite a bit, as Mackie compared the action of the film to that of Altered Carbon's action-packed second season which is available for streaming now. "It's a huge... I mean, we only have six episodes but it's a it's a massive undertaking," Mackie said of the Marvel show. "It's a massive project. And we've been... it's a lot. You know, it's Marvel so the stories there the characters there, but those action set pieces are just as vast."

Are you excited fo The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be available in August. Mackie's leading role in Altered Carbon's second season is available for streaming now on Netflix.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.