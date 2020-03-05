Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Film Scenes in Norway

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to shoot some of its scenes in Norway according to reports. Hnentertainment confirmed that the Marvel film will be shooting in Longcross Studios in Surrey, England as well. Norway has picked up in popularity with Black Widow and No Time to Die both filming there in recent months. Of course, there will also be some exterior filming in New York City too. It sounds as if the company will also still be moving forward with the filming schedule for now. The Coronavirus prompted some speculation if the premiere of Black Widow or the shooting of Disney+ series would be affected. But, there has been no announcement on that front just yet.

Weeks ago, Scott Derrickson stepped away from the director role for In the Multiverse of Madness and that sent fans into a tailspin. May is the scheduled filming range and that doesn’t leave Marvel with a ton of time to scurry and find a replacement. The movie is scheduled for the summer of 2021, so things have to get moving here shortly. Everyone involved has to hope that the Coronavirus concerns have calmed a bit by May, or it could cause the entire MCU timeline to be shifted in addition to the general havoc the virus has caused already. The rumors about Marvel Studios speaking to Sam Raimi about directing the Doctor Strange sequel a couple of weeks ago ignited another social media firestorm.

Marvel put out a statement after Derrickson left his director position over creative differences. They also explained that he would retain his producer role.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” the company explained. “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson would also put out a statement of his own online. "Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP,” he said.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.