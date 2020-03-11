Marvel Fantastic Four: In Search of Galactus HeroClix Event Announced

The Fantastic Four are returning to HeroClix and they’re bringing the world-devouring Galactus with them. During its presentation at the Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Expo in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, WizKids games announced the Marvel HeroClix Fantastic Four: In Search of Galactus summer storyline organized play event. The event will run for three months, from July to September 2020, culminating with the debut of the Galactus -- Devourer of Worlds colossal HeroClix figure. WizKids did not reveal any further details about the storyline play event during the presentation. Its release is timed well with the summer release the new Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four set.

The new set features the original Fantastic Four characters The Thing, the Human Torch, the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, plus villains like Dr. Doom, the Frightful Four, and the Skrulls. The set consists of 70 figures in total: 16 Commons (plus 1 Prime), 16 Uncommons (plus 1 Prime), 16 Rares (plus 1 Prime),12 Super Rares (plus 1 Prime), and 6 Chases. There will also be a Fast Forces set. that features Black Panther, Ghost Rider, Hulk, She-Thing, Spider-Man, and Wolverine.

At Gama, WizKids also announced Marvel HeroClix: X-Men House of X. These announcements come not long after WizKids announced Marvel HeroClix Battlegrounds: Avengers vs. Masters of Evil. The product is a new entry point into HeroClix that will be released in June. According to the product descriptions, "The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes - but will they be able to defeat the Masters of Evil? Find out with your friends in HeroClix Battlegrounds! Each figure in HeroClix Battlegrounds comes with 2 cards to match their HeroClix dial; one is specifically geared toward learning to play, while the other is good for players who have already played a few games. Featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains recognizable from comics or the MCU, it will appeal to casual fans and Marvel veterans alike!

These are just a few new products in what is set to be a big summer for Marvel HeroClix. There's also an upcoming set based on the Marvel Studios film Black Widow, which will feature new HeroClix versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

After the Fantastic Four set, WizKids will release Spider-Man/Venom: Absolute Carnage. The set is based on the popular Marvel crossover event from 2019.

