Captain America Fans Are Loving Chris Evans' Adorable Quarantine Dog Photos
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, many people are quarantining themselves indoors to prevent them from not only catching the virus, but potentially blocking them from spreading it to other people if they aren't experiencing symptoms. Our favorite actors aren't exempt from this behavior, as they aren't immune to the virus, as we all take to social media to distract ourselves from the doldrums of being stuck in our homes. Captain America actor recently took to Twitter to show off a photo of himself and his quarantine companion, his adorable dog, to bring a little joy into the hearts of fans.
Homebodies pic.twitter.com/b3s5BMcabP— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 23, 2020
In the years since Evans adopted his dog Dodger, his fans have been enamored with the pup, which doesn't change regardless of any pandemic.
Scroll down to see fans' reactions to Evan's adorable photo!
Proud Father
chris looks like a proud father holding his newborn for the first time— thechrisevansroom (@thechrisroom) March 23, 2020
No Choice
i have no choice but to stan our kings 👑💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/f257XaVjVG— camilla donatini 🧚🏻♀️✨ (@camiandcheerios) March 23, 2020
That Look
the way he looks at you pic.twitter.com/umABfPBW7t— nina (@buckybarnes) March 23, 2020
Best Couple
THE BEST COUPLE EVER 😍😍😍😍😍— Nath❤🇨🇴 & Evansson 🦋 (@HeyitsNat_A) March 23, 2020
Thank You
THANK YOU FOR THE CONTENT pic.twitter.com/vXMz0vqB6z— Trisha ⧗ (@romanoffnparker) March 23, 2020
My Heart
Best cuddles. Pets on your lap. Thanks Chris...we needed that 😘— AvengersAssembled🇨🇦 (@EvansRenner) March 23, 2020
We Needed That
Give a Boop
Please Boop his nose for me— Ashlie Weeks (@ashlie_weeks) March 23, 2020
Wasn't Prepared
CHRISS I WASN'T PREPARED— CEvans (@allaboutcevans) March 23, 2020
LOVE UUU
Important Content
THE QUARANTINE CONTENT I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/1qfrf0iZ03— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) March 23, 2020
