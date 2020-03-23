Captain America Fans Are Loving Chris Evans' Adorable Quarantine Dog Photos

By Patrick Cavanaugh

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, many people are quarantining themselves indoors to prevent them from not only catching the virus, but potentially blocking them from spreading it to other people if they aren't experiencing symptoms. Our favorite actors aren't exempt from this behavior, as they aren't immune to the virus, as we all take to social media to distract ourselves from the doldrums of being stuck in our homes. Captain America actor recently took to Twitter to show off a photo of himself and his quarantine companion, his adorable dog, to bring a little joy into the hearts of fans.

In the years since Evans adopted his dog Dodger, his fans have been enamored with the pup, which doesn't change regardless of any pandemic.

Scroll down to see fans' reactions to Evan's adorable photo!

Proud Father

No Choice

That Look

Best Couple

Thank You

My Heart

We Needed That

Give a Boop

Wasn't Prepared

Important Content

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of