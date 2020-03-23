Today's Quarantine Watch Party is Thor: Ragnarok

The Quarantine Watch Party is coming back on Monday night, for a unified viewing of Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok! The third Thor movie was put selected by a vote on social media, becoming ComicBook.com's Monday night headliner as fans across Twitter and Instagram are encourage to join in on the Quarantine Watch Party event at 9pm ET by using #QuarantineWatchParty. Thursday night's Captain America: Civil War event became a Twitter trend with thousands of tweets about the film. The popular Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok will inevitably brings the fans out in droves, so don't miss out on the fun!

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Thor: Ragnarok -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or via a Disney+ stream. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups.

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The week is already filling up with events, including special guests who will be joining the Quarantine Watch Party event. On Tuesday, Bloodshot director Dave Wilson is going to participate in a Quarantine Watch Party of the film which came available at home earlier than planned. On Wednesday, ComicBook.com is aiming to have the director and/or cast of Birds of Prey participate in a Quarantine Watch Party. On Thursday, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson will be playing host to a live watch along. On Friday, Rob Liefeld will be joining ComicBook.com for a viewing of Deadpool. On Saturday, for fun, we will all watch Shazam! together. Please note, this schedule may change as the week goes on, so it is important to check back each day!

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Thor: Ragnarok begins at 9pm ET on Thursday night!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.