LEGO Celebrates Robert Downey Jr.'s Birthday With Epic Iron Man Sculpture

Today is Iron Man’s birthday and LEGO was ready to celebrate with an amazing video of an Avengers: Endgame build. The entire Marvel fandom is wishing Robert Downey Jr. a happy 55th birthday and the star is feeling the love. He was already a legend among MCU fans for his portrayal of Tony Stark before the conclusion of the Infinity Saga came last year. But, the words, “I am Iron Man,” will hold special meaning for a ton of people who really cherished the Avenger. To celebrate the iconic version of Iron Man, LEGO queued up a full-size version of him in the Mark 85 armor with the Infinity Stones.

Fans who may not have caught the build the first time were absolutely floored by the skill on display by the master builders. LEGO brought this statue to San Diego Comic Con last year after Avengers: Endgame dropped and people were seriously impressed. The company gave out some specs for the build. The six-and-a-half-foot statue weighs about 188 pounds. Iron Man is comprised of 35,119 bricks and Lego Master Builders designed and built the statue over the course of 225 hours. That level of work and planning is almost unbelievable until you realize that it is standing right there.

When it comes to returning to the role, Downey has tried to remain appreciative. But, it doesn’t sound like a return is all that likely. He previously said, "We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations. There's something very sobering about it. I'm glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys."

Relive an iconic Marvel movie moment with a behind-the-scenes look at the life-size LEGO model of #IronMan pic.twitter.com/sVradzTiDy — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 4, 2020

