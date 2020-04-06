Marvel Studios Artist Creates Amazing Iron Man Poster to Celebrate Robert Downey Jr's Birthday

✖

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his birthday on Saturday and as one might expect from being the biggest name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all corners of the fandom came out to support the actor. Co-stars from Gwyneth Paltrow to Josh Brolin and Mark Ruffalo hit social media to wish Downey a happy birthday and now, Marvel Studios visual development head Ryan Meinerding is joining in on the fun. Meinerding uploaded a beautifully painted piece of various Iron Man moments to his Instagram account Sunday afternoon and it's a sight to behold. The poster was initially developed for distribution at D23 last year and once you see it, you'll realize how bad you'll need a copy for your collection.

"Happy Belated Birthday to @robertdowneyjr!" Meinerding says in his post. "I missed it yesterday! I've had the honor and joy to paint Robert since Iron Man, and was lucky enough to do this 'I love you 3000' poster looking back at some his big MCU moments for D23 2019."

Most prominent is the moment Iron Man wielded all six Infinity Stones for a time, a decision that eventually cost the character his life. Other moments include the big Hulkbuster fight from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Stark's fight with Captain America in Captain America: Civil War, and the character's showdown with Thanos (Brolin) in the closing moments of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' upcoming releases include Black Widow opening on November 6th; The Eternals on February 12, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022; Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Upcoming Disney+ additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

