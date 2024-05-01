X-Men '97 Is Letting Marvel Fans Make Phone Calls to Jubilee

The eighth episode of X-Men '97, "Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1" was released on Disney+ today, and it was the latest episode to feature some big surprises. Marvel Studios has been doing a lot of fun promotions for the series, including creating nostalgic ads that transport fans back to the '90s. Now, you can call one of the X-Men directly – on her flip phone, of course. The official Twitter account for Marvel Studios shared a photo with a number that you can actually call to hear a message from Jubilee.

"Dialing... 📞," Marvel captioned the post. When you call 914-361-5397, you will hear the following: "Hey! It's Jubilee. I'm so stoked you got my number. Guess what. This May, we're welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real! Come hang out and see where the X-Men crash after fighting major baddies. Sounds rad, huh? So keep your pagers on for the 411. Gotta jet. The world doesn't save itself, you know." You can view the post below:

Why Are X-Men: The Animated Series Actors Voicing Different Roles in X-Men '97?

You may notice that the voice of Jubilee is different from X-Men: The Animated Series. The character is now voiced by Holly Chou. However, the original Jubilee, Alyson Court, did show up this season in another role. X-Men '97 director/producer Jake Castorena recently spoke with RadioTimes and explained why some of the voice cast has changed.

"If we're doing this show, we got to do it with the legacy cast – that was the decision from day one," Castorena explained. "[But] time hits us all – it's been 30 years and so, unfortunately, some of the legacy voice cast is no longer with us, and some of the legacy voice cast, voices, and things just change."

"Finding people to take up the mantle for the legacy cast, to fill in the roles, was an absolute process, but I absolutely love and appreciate all of our new cast taking on their new roles – and to hear the blessings from the legacy cast has been also awesome, too," he added.

"For those who wanted to come back and for whatever reasons weren't able to do the voice, we brought them back to play other characters, to make sure we still had everybody in the sandbox... because how do you invite one person to come play, but not somebody else? Especially when they're game and they want to. It's like, 'We'll find something for you,'" Castorena continued.

"Honestly, it's a way to get everybody back. It's the best way to get everybody back, as best as we could."

Original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister) reprise their roles from the '90s series while returning cast members Catherine Disher (original Jean Grey), Chris Potter (original Gambit), Alyson Court (original Jubilee), and Lawrence Bayne (original Cable) voicing new characters. The new cast includes Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), JP Karliak (Morph), AJ LoCascio (Gambit), Holly Chou (Jubilee), Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop), and Matthew Waterson (Magneto).

X-Men '97 releases new episodes on Wednesdays.