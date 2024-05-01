X-Men '97: Airbnb Recreates X-Mansion for Marvel Fans to Vacation At

It's been a big day for X-Men '97 fans as the eighth episode of the series, "Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1," featured some big surprises. Earlier today, Marvel Studios celebrated the episode by releasing a phone number that calls Jubilee. In the message, the youngest X-Men hero invites all mutants to the X-Mansion "for real." Turns out, she actually meant it! You can now crash at the X-Mansion thanks to Airbnb.

A new listing hosted by Jubilee is currently up on the rental site, and it teases fun ranging from trying out Cerebro to training in the Danger Room. "Calling all mutants! Or anyone who feels just a little bit different. Now's your shot to find out how super special you are at Xavier's Institute for Higher Learning. We're totally ready to welcome mutant trainees like you to our newest class. Anyway, get ready for the coolest orientation ever," the site reads.

The listing is for eight guests in four bedrooms in New Castle, New York. You can read more from the listing here: "The X-Mansion is the best place for you and other mutants to learn about and control your awesome mutant gifts. Your stay will be packed with training, cool experiments, secret mission briefings, a class photo, and more! When you're wiped out, crash in my room, Wolverine's, or one of our other dorms. Can't wait for our mutant sleepover!"

"I'll lead you through new student orientation (don't worry we'll get to the fun stuff fast). Enter Beast's totally gnarly lab! It's like a science playground where you'll be able to power-up with mutant energy elixirs. Take a class in the Danger Room, where some of our combat professors will teach you how to improve your fighting skills-you never know when you'll have to fend off The Hellfire Club! Head to the War Room to try on Cerebro, and find out your mutant superpower. Maybe you'll be an Omega level mutant like Storm! Before you leave, we'll debrief you on your new powers AND you can snag your official diploma and class photo. Oh, and beignets for breakfast (Gambit's secret recipe) My fave!"

Requests to book close at 11:59 PM PT on May 13th. You can learn more here.

X-Men '97 Producer Explains Why Retro Setting Was Major Advantage:

ComicBook.com's Phaze Zero podcast recently spoke with producer Brad Winderbaum, and he explained why setting the show in 1997 was an advantage.

"Well, actually, it was kind of liberating to be able to stay in the 90s," Winderbaum began. "It allowed us to go places that we could just do what we want. To be so iterative. Things that we couldn't do if we were more MCU adjacent like What If...? is. I mean, What If...? is like we're literally remixing the MCU. So, it's harder to introduce characters. Because you want to see them in live-action. Although, we do see Bill Foster as Giant Man in the second season. That's new!"

Original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister) reprise their roles from the '90s series; returning cast members Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alyson Court (Jubilee), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) voice new characters.

X-Men '97 releases new episodes on Wednesdays.