Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Creates the Gnarliest Teaser Poster Yet

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally set to hit theaters nearly a year from now. Due to dozens of theatrical release delays, however, the film has since been pushed back six months, but that's okay — it's given fans additional time to come up with some killer new pieces of fan art. The latest such piece of art comes from Instagram artist @pabloruizzx, featuring both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in a gnarly teaser poster.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Strange is busy using the Time Stone while an ominous Scarlet Witch looms large with all sorts of powers activated. Shades of the characters can be prominently seen even further in the background. Though it's far from a poster you might typically see associated with a horror movie, it is admittedly spookier than most of Marvel's other designs.

Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson had initially boarded the project as director, but was replaced by horror mainstay Sam Rami earlier this year. Raimi confirmed his involvement this past week on the press tour for 50 States of Fright.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi shared during a press event in which ComicBook.com participated. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters November 5, 2021.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

