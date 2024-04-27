Avengers: Infinity War Fans Celebrate 6th Anniversary
Infinity War fans enter the chat after Endgame's big celebration yesterday.
Yesterday was all about Avengers: Endgame and today is Avengers: Infinity Way's turn. That's right, six years ago today, the Marvel Studios event film hit theaters. Over time, these two movies have basically hovered over everything that Marvel released afterwards. Endgame understandably takes up a lot of oxygen as the effective culmination of the entire Infinity Saga for Marvel Studios. But, there's not a day that goes by on social media where someone isn't posting that clip of Thor arriving in Wakanda from Infinity War. There are other oddities that have wormed their way into the popular consciousness as well.
ComicBook.com actually sat down with Infinity War VFX supervisor Dan Deleeuw to ask about the trailer moment that refuses to die: The Hulk running through Wakanda with the other heroes. According to the effects master, Marvel and the creative team made the decision to include that scene because they wanted to keep Smart Hulk close to the vest. Check out what else he had to say!
Thor's epic "Bring Me Thanos" entry scene in Avengers Infinity War 🔥— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) April 27, 2024
pic.twitter.com/g6dRCh5UHc
"It's something that, there's stuff that misleads, which I generally haven't been a part of per se, but that one was a giant spoiler, right?" Deleeuw told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview available on Phase Zero. "Because we didn't want to give away Smart Hulk at that point. And, so I think you've probably seen it where there's the scene that we didn't put in where Hulk and Banner are arguing with each other inside the Hulkbuster and then what was originally going to happen is that Hulk was going to come out, and we didn't realize it was Smart Hulk yet, and it was an idea that I think Jeff Ford had on Ultron.
He added, "There was another scene that it didn't make it in, but the idea was that he thought Tony went to go confront Ultron, and really he had stuck Banner in the Iron Man armor and then Banner Hulks out and started wailing on Ultron. It was such an amazing idea. It's like, 'Oh, we got to put this in.'"
Do you like Infinity War better than Endgame? Check out some of the fan reactions right here!
Infinity War is a near perfect movie and it still boggles my mind they pulled it off. However, it’ll never not be funny to me that Vision and Wanda are getting their ass kicked until *3 regular humans* show up. pic.twitter.com/gFHWLuF0h2— TJ Zwarych – Agents Of Fandom (@TJ_Zwarych5) April 21, 2024
6 Years ago today Avengers: Infinity War was released pic.twitter.com/arHacToKXV— Lazy Witchᱬ (@scarlazywitch) April 27, 2024
Happy 6 since years my favorite movie of all time Infinity War released!!
I've seen this more than any other movie it's so important to me. It was life changing watching it for the first time, I'll never forget how silent the crowd went after the ending. You just had to be there pic.twitter.com/5SPdLS3S7i— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) April 27, 2024
6 Years of 'Avengers Infinity War'pic.twitter.com/Vzz7PKK6Ph— Raj Mohan ☯ (@rajmohan2blue) April 27, 2024
Infinity war is the best MCU movie. https://t.co/F1GBDM7KuJ— Rando Calrissian (@bholcomb) April 27, 2024
As AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is 6 years old today, I'll put my flag in the ground and say – personally – this is one of *the* best theatrical experiences I have ever had. Packed cinema, opening weekend, pin-drop silence following The Snap. Truly our generation's EMPIRE STRIKES BACK pic.twitter.com/lzOFW81raF— Tim Coleman (@fatscoleman) April 27, 2024
it has been six years since thor's iconic entry in wakanda during avengers: infinity war ! 🔨
i don't how many times i watched this particular scene again & again..! 💎
damn theatre experience, still goosebumps ! 🥵🔥https://t.co/hapOo2RKKM— mr_v554 🦇 (@vishnu_554) April 27, 2024
infinity war bucky deserved more screentime 💔 pic.twitter.com/5sYEk96rIY— win- weeee? (@barnesmilf) April 22, 2024