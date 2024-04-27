Avengers: Infinity War Fans Celebrate 6th Anniversary

Yesterday was all about Avengers: Endgame and today is Avengers: Infinity Way's turn. That's right, six years ago today, the Marvel Studios event film hit theaters. Over time, these two movies have basically hovered over everything that Marvel released afterwards. Endgame understandably takes up a lot of oxygen as the effective culmination of the entire Infinity Saga for Marvel Studios. But, there's not a day that goes by on social media where someone isn't posting that clip of Thor arriving in Wakanda from Infinity War. There are other oddities that have wormed their way into the popular consciousness as well.

ComicBook.com actually sat down with Infinity War VFX supervisor Dan Deleeuw to ask about the trailer moment that refuses to die: The Hulk running through Wakanda with the other heroes. According to the effects master, Marvel and the creative team made the decision to include that scene because they wanted to keep Smart Hulk close to the vest. Check out what else he had to say!

"It's something that, there's stuff that misleads, which I generally haven't been a part of per se, but that one was a giant spoiler, right?" Deleeuw told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview available on Phase Zero. "Because we didn't want to give away Smart Hulk at that point. And, so I think you've probably seen it where there's the scene that we didn't put in where Hulk and Banner are arguing with each other inside the Hulkbuster and then what was originally going to happen is that Hulk was going to come out, and we didn't realize it was Smart Hulk yet, and it was an idea that I think Jeff Ford had on Ultron.

He added, "There was another scene that it didn't make it in, but the idea was that he thought Tony went to go confront Ultron, and really he had stuck Banner in the Iron Man armor and then Banner Hulks out and started wailing on Ultron. It was such an amazing idea. It's like, 'Oh, we got to put this in.'"

