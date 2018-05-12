‘Agents of SHIELD’ Finale Preview Released: “The End”

Marvel Television and ABC have released what may be the final promo of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD ever.

The promo is for next week’s season five finale episode, ominously titled “The End.” The promo is narrated by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who reflects on the life he’s lived “surrounded by heroes” as he lays on death’s door.

The SHIELD team finds itself with a difficult choice in “The End.” The team has the means to save Coulson’s life. They also have the means to defeat Glenn Talbot, who has gone mad with godlike power since entering Hydra’s particle infusion chamber and being infused with gravitonium. Unfortunately, both acts require the use of the Centipede serum they first encountered on their very first mission, and there’s only one dose of the serum left.

The team was warned by Yo-Yo’s future self that trying to save Coulson is what resulted in the Earth being destroyed. Now Talbot is planning to raise a large deposit of gravitonium from beneath the Earth’s crust. Will SHIELD make the same mistakes and restart the cycle all over again?

ABC has yet to announce officially whether Agents of SHIELD will be back for a sixth season. A final decision will likely be announced at ABC’s upfront presentation on Tuesday.

ABC Television head Channing Dungey said at the TCA press tour that she was cautiously optimistic about Agents of SHIELD‘s future.

“The creative this season, I honestly think, has been the strongest its ever been,” Dungey said. “We’ve been really excited about what the producers have been talking about for the second half of the season. I’m really looking forward to hearing them come in and talk about what their ideas would be for season 6, so we can make a better determination about whether we’re going to order another season or not.”

The showrunners have said that the finale is written in a way that it can serve as either a season or a series finale.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Maurissa Tancharoen said at the Agents of SHIELD 100th episode premiere. “That’s how we’ve ended every season because, whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.