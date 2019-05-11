Agents of SHIELD Pays Tribute to Stan Lee

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD returned with a bang earlier tonight and when all was said and done, the production made sure to pay tribute to the late Stan Lee. Before the credits rolled, ABC inserted an In Memoriam slide immediately following the show.

Lee passed away last November at 95 years old. After his passing, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Marvel publisher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And it’s why you loved them [Marvel characters], because Stan created a world where he and the rest of the bullpen could play in the Marvel universe,” Loeb said. “Which told us youngsters who were going to come in and write and draw for Marvel and eventually make movies and television shows, that we were always a part of the story, and that we could be in the Marvel universe any time we wanted to be.”

“[He was] a hero, a brilliant storyteller, a fantastic marketer, and a promoter without peer. He really took hold of the comic book industry and told the world that these aren’t just for children. This is literature.”

The synopsis for next week’s episode, “Window of Opportunity,” can be found below.

While Fitz and Enoch struggle in space, Sarge and his team move forward with their mysterious mission on Earth.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward. Guest starring is Lucas Bryant, Matt O’Leary, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis, Paul Telfer and Sola Bamis.

“Window of Opportunity” was written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.

What’d you think of the season premiere of Agents of SHIELD Season Six? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!